Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.99

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 16915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after acquiring an additional 567,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after acquiring an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,809,000 after acquiring an additional 69,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,459 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.