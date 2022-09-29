Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.75.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

