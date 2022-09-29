Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,710 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises about 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.47% of Paycom Software worth $78,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after purchasing an additional 615,839 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Paycom Software by 156.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $91,207,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYC traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.18 and its 200 day moving average is $321.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

