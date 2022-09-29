PayRue (Propel) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28,494.00 (PROPEL)

PayRue (Propel) (PROPEL) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. One PayRue (Propel) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PayRue (Propel) has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar. PayRue (Propel) has a total market cap of $122,689.47 and approximately $28,494.00 worth of PayRue (Propel) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011000 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PayRue (Propel) Coin Profile
PayRue (Propel)’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,930,037,525 coins. PayRue (Propel)’s official Twitter account is @pay_rue.
Buying and Selling PayRue (Propel)
