Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.24 and last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 7955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

Specifically, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 6.4 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 31.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 234.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 210,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 147,614 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

