Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.70 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,259,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 19,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $4,805,000.

Chart Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE GTLS traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.36. 25,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $218.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Barclays upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

