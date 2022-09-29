Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $36.60 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,176 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $36,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,362,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $298,035,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after buying an additional 2,300,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after buying an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.73. 92,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,101. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43 and a beta of 0.93.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

