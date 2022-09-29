Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,410,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,397,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,291,000 after buying an additional 1,552,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $184.94 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.36.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

