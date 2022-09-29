Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,477 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Triumph Bancorp worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,886,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 62.2% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insider Activity at Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

