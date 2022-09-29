Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 117,367 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,995,000. Atlassian accounts for 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atlassian at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $5.77 on Thursday, hitting $212.37. 55,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,401. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.02 and a 200 day moving average of $229.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

