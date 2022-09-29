Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,522 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $13,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Palomar by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Palomar by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,482. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Palomar from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

NASDAQ PLMR traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.02.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Palomar Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

