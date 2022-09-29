Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of PTC worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in PTC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,378,000 after purchasing an additional 170,463 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PTC by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.61. 55,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,068. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130 over the last three months. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

