Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 7,490 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.02. The company had a trading volume of 168,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $334.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.53. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

