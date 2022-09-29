PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.04. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $116.18 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 5.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

