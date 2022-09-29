Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,424,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 2,984,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.1 days.
Perseus Mining Trading Up 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 45,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,495. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.
Perseus Mining Company Profile
