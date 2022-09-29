Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,424,100 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 2,984,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.1 days.

Perseus Mining Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 45,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,495. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.