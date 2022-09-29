Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,753 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,093 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.9% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.40. 142,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,269. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $97.57 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.19.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

