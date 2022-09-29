Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 262,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,417,390. The company has a market capitalization of $153.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

