Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7,300.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 66,869 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

IBM stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.21. 69,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,866. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

