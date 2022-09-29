Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 19,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 74,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.6 %

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

HON traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.25. The stock had a trading volume of 61,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

