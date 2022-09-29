Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.6% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded down $5.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.23. 49,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,862,171. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

