Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,648 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.52. 56,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,925. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

