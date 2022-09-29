Peterson Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267,834 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.