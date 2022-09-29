Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 4.8%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

