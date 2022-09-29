PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in September

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,054. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHAS shares. William Blair cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

