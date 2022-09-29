Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PM traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.60. 34,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
