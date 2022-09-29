Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $924,050.93 and $84.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00824592 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,153,825 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

