Phuture Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,694.00 (PHTR)

Phuture (PHTR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Phuture coin can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Phuture has a total market cap of $599,726.87 and $8,694.00 worth of Phuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phuture has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phuture Profile

Phuture’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,641,918 coins. Phuture’s official Twitter account is @phuturedao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phuture

