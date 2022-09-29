Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Recommended Stories

