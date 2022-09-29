Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Price Performance
Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.