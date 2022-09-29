Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is Ervin Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ervin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 2.1% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.07. 18,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $165.92 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.32%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

