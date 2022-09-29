Piotr Szulczewski Sells 400,000 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,214,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,399,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 400,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $352,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Piotr Szulczewski sold 77,436 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,112.92.

On Friday, September 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 601,018 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $607,028.18.

On Monday, September 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 19,085 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $18,703.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 407,341 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $452,148.51.

On Monday, September 12th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,100,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $1,397,000.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 725,226 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $935,541.54.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 520,485 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $634,991.70.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 1,000,000 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,670,000.00.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,854,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,829,338. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WISH. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

