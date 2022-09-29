Piper Sandler Cuts Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Price Target to GBX 650

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

ONTTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

ONTTF opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

