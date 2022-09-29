Piper Sandler Lowers QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $71.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QCR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,935. QCR has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $870.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.38. QCR had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $111,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of QCR by 122.9% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

