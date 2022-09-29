Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Buys 3,229 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,323,000 after purchasing an additional 557,274 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after purchasing an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,030,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

ESGD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.