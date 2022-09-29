Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Buys 3,750 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 10.23% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF worth $48,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $88.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $107.58.

