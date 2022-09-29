PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,763. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after buying an additional 111,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,004,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 28.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 132,604 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

