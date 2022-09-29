PoolTogether Trading Down 7.3% This Week (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. PoolTogether has a total market cap of $15.01 million and $40,943.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00007719 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PoolTogether launched on February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

