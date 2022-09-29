POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.88

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.88 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 2039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07.

POSCO Cuts Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in POSCO by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in POSCO by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 1,046.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 39,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 36,060 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 4,319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,702,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

