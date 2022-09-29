Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 17,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile
