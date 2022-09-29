Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 17,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

