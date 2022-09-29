Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares during the period. Premier makes up 3.0% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 5.03% of Premier worth $211,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 55.5% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 23,236.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINC. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

PINC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.34. 1,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,625. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

