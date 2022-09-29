ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.87

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.87 and last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 429 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

ProAssurance Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.59 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

