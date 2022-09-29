Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,579. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Progress Software by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Progress Software by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

