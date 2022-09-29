ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 219,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,174,259 shares.The stock last traded at $38.36 and had previously closed at $40.30.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.