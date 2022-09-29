ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Up 4.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.36. 40,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,115,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Up 6.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 478,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 161,371 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 51,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.