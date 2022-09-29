ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $20.14

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $20.69. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 434,677 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.