ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Position Decreased by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 4.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the second quarter worth about $954,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of UPRO traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,876. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32.

