Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Receives $16.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 5,895,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,409 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 205,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 622,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

PRVB stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Provention Bio has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $297.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,840.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

