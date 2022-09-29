Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.93

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 8533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($20.38) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 79.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 45.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prudential by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.