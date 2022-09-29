Pub Finance (PINT) Price Hits $0.29

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Pub Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pub Finance has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004115 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011005 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Pub Finance Coin Profile
Pub Finance's official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance
Buying and Selling Pub Finance
