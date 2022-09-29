Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.58.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.8 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.18. 12,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $285.75 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

