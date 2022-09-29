Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

LUNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Pulmonx stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 103.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,558,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 50,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,740,651.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 23.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 116.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.